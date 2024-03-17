Police make an arrest following tragedy chanting at Old Trafford FA Cup clash

Greater Manchester Police have made an arrest in connection with tragedy chanting during Manchester United’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

During the second half of the host’s 4-3 extra time win a significant number of fans in the Stretford End were heard chanting ‘Murderers’, quickly followed by ‘Always the victims’, with the singing audible to the live television audience.

“GMP can confirm that an arrest has been made in connection with tragedy chanting at the Manchester United v Liverpool fixture this afternoon (Sunday 17 March), ” said a GMP spokesperson.

“Incidents of tragedy chanting will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.

“We are all familiar with fans taunting their opponents at football matches, but this is generally done in good humour and without offence.

“The incidents today crossed the line of what is acceptable, and we will work closely with both clubs to identify anyone responsible for committing offences during the event.”

The Football Association has condemned the chanting and vowed to liaise with police over the matter.

United are understood to be “fully supportive” of the statements issued by The FA and GMP.

“We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police,” read a statement.

“We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game. It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

United have repeatedly stressed there is no place in football for tragedy chanting and continue to work with Liverpool to educate fans and ahead of Sunday’s game the club reiterated comments made by Erik ten Hag in a joint statement with Jurgen Klopp last season where both managers collectively called for an end to this behaviour.