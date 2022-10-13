13 October 2022

Pontus Jansson still missing for Brentford’s game against Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
13 October 2022

Brentford will remain without captain Pontus Jansson for the visit of Brighton on Friday.

The centre-back is still struggling with a hamstring injury and will stay on the sidelines with midfielder Christian Norgaard (Achilles).

Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is back to boost boss Thomas Frank after a spell out with a foot issue but back-up goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha recently sustained an ankle problem that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns for the trip.

Enock Mwepu is unavailable for the Seagulls following his sudden retirement with a hereditary heart condition.

Jakub Moder remains sidelined as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jansen, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard, Cox, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Canos, Wissa, Lewis-Potter, Trevett.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Enciso, Mitoma, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Back again? Dear oh dear: How King Charles greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

news

Nurse accused of murdering seven babies wrote ‘I am evil I did this’, court told

news

Cherish your family and life, 12-year-old son of Creeslough victim tells mourners at his father's funeral

news