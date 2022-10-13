Pontus Jansson still missing for Brentford’s game against Brighton
Brentford will remain without captain Pontus Jansson for the visit of Brighton on Friday.
The centre-back is still struggling with a hamstring injury and will stay on the sidelines with midfielder Christian Norgaard (Achilles).
Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is back to boost boss Thomas Frank after a spell out with a foot issue but back-up goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha recently sustained an ankle problem that will keep him out for a number of weeks.
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has no fresh injury concerns for the trip.
Enock Mwepu is unavailable for the Seagulls following his sudden retirement with a hereditary heart condition.
Jakub Moder remains sidelined as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.
Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Henry, Janelt, Jansen, Baptiste, Mbeumo, Toney, Damsgaard, Cox, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Canos, Wissa, Lewis-Potter, Trevett.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Enciso, Mitoma, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav.
