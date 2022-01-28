28 January 2022

Preston assessing fitness of Sean Maguire ahead of the visit of Bristol City

By NewsChain Sport
28 January 2022

Preston are assessing Sean Maguire ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Bristol City at Deepdale.

The Republic of Ireland forward is being checked after sustaining an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for defender Josh Earl, who was not in the matchday squad for Wednesday’s 2-0 win at West Brom but has returned to training following an ankle problem of his own.

Tom Barkhuizen is sidelined by a calf issue, Daniel Johnson is unavailable due to international duty with Jamaica and Josh Harrop has joined Fleetwood on loan.

Timm Klose could make his Bristol City debut in the contest.

The former Norwich defender, who was a free agent, signed for the Robins on Thursday on a deal until the end of the season.

The game looks to be too soon for Matty James (foot) to feature.

Andy King and Rob Atkinson are out with hamstring and back injuries respectively, along with George Tanner and Nathan Baker.

