Preston captain Alan Browne banned for Luton clash
15:59pm, Thu 18 Mar 2021
Preston will host Luton without their captain Alan Browne.
The midfielder was sent off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough for kicking out at Sam Morsy.
North End have appealed against the three-match ban in a bid to get it reduced, but Browne will definitely miss out against the Hatters.
Ryan Ledson could return after a calf injury.
Luton are likely to be without defenders Dan Potts and Sonny Bradley.
Potts went off on a stretcher after a nasty collision during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Swansea.
Bradley has been out since last month after suffering a thigh problem and has yet to resume training.
But Tom Lockyer could return after seven games out with an ankle injury.