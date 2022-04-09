Promotion hopefuls Stockport sweep Southend aside in five-goal victory
Leaders Stockport swept past Southend 5-0 at Edgeley Park to keep themselves on course for promotion with a ninth straight Vanarama National League win.
Will Collar put County ahead in the 21st minute following a corner, with forward Myles Hippolyte swiftly adding a second from the edge of the box past the Shrimpers’ 18-year-old goalkeeper Andeng Ndi, who was making his league debut.
Scott Quigley saw his effort just before half-time ruled out by an offside flag, but Paddy Madden did make it 3-0 five minutes into the second half to score his 20th goal of the campaign.
Madden headed in a fourth just after the hour mark and substitute Andy Cannon added a late fifth with a free-kick to cap another impressive display from Stockport, who move back eight points clear of promotion chasers Wrexham.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox