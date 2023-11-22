Q&A: How will play-off system work for final three places at Euro 2024?

Qualification for Euro 2024 ended this week, but there are still three places available for next summer’s tournament.

Twelve teams, including Wales, will enter the play-offs with a chance of earning a late ticket to Germany.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the play-off system will work.

Who are in the play-offs?

Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Poland, Wales and Estonia.

How do they work?

Gone are the days when countries need to prevail in one two-legged tie to book their place at a tournament, with a more convoluted process now in place.

The 12 teams have earned another shot at Euro 2024 based on their performance in the Nations League and they have been split into three pathways, though that is still to be fully decided.

Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg are definitely in Path C, with Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina and two of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland in Path B.

Path A consists of Poland, Wales, Estonia and one of Finland, Ukraine or Iceland.

There are two one-legged semi-finals in each pathway, with home advantage determined by Nations League standings. The winners advance to a one-off final, where home advantage will be decided by draw.

What are the fixtures and when will they be played?

The matches will all take place in the next international window. The six semi-finals will be played on March 21, 2024, with the three finals five days later.

In Path C, Georgia will host Luxembourg and Greece take on Kazakhstan.

Path B is more complicated with Israel playing either Ukraine or Iceland, with Bosnia and Herzegovina facing Finland or Ukraine, depending on which pathway Ukraine, Finland and Iceland are drawn in.

Path A has Poland at home to Estonia and Wales hosting either Finland, Ukraine or Iceland.

Which nations have already qualified for the finals?

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.