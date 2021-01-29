QPR midfielder Ilias Chair signs new long-term contract

Ilias Chair has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year deal to stay with QPR until the summer of 2025.

The Sky Bet Championship club also have the option to extend the Moroccan’s deal by a further year.

“I think it’s what the fans deserve and what the club deserves from my part,” Chair, 23, told www.qpr.co.uk.

“The club has given me everything from day one. I came in as a young 19-year-old boy and now, I’m still young, but I’ve grown so much in those four years.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the fans as well that young players like me are committing to the club for a very long time.

“Ups and downs happen in a season but the fans are always behind me and they give me that confidence to keep going.”

Chair joined the Rs in 2017 and has made 87 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

He has five goals this season and is the club’s joint-top scorer with Lyndon Dykes.

Manager Mark Warburton said: “Ilias is obviously a talented player – he’s stepped up.

“He had his loan spell at Stevenage previously and then went through a developmental phase last season.

“This year, he is more established. Ilias was handed the number 10 shirt in pre-season and we had some very frank discussions about what that meant, and the responsibilities that come with the shirt at QPR.

“However, he has embraced that challenge and done very well – even though there is lots more work to do.

“I’m delighted for Ilias, but this does not mean you take your foot off the gas and I don’t expect him to. You have to work even harder.”