Simon Murray was on the scoresheet again for Queen’s Park (Alan Rennie/PA)
23 December 2022

Queen’s Park claim convincing away victory at struggling Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2022

Queen’s Park continued their fine recent form with a 4-1 win at struggling Arbroath which lifts them up to second in the cinch Championship.

Dom Thomas and leading scorer Simon Murray struck just before the break and Grant Savoury netted a second-half brace as the Spiders claimed their sixth successive win in all competitions.

In a match played in testing conditions at a windswept Gayfield Park, Thomas opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a deflected shot before captain Murray quickly made it 2-0 with his 10th goal of the campaign.

Any hopes that injury-hit Arbroath, with only two league wins all season, might have had of getting something out of the match disappeared in the 51st minute when Savoury made it 3-0.

Queen’s Park were not finished there though and Savoury added his second of the night with 20 minutes to go before second-bottom Arbroath finally had something to cheer when Daniel Fosu netted a late consolation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

No further action to be taken against Piers Morgan death threat suspect

news

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news