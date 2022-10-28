Queen’s Park denied top spot after Dundee fight back for point
Queen’s Park missed out on top spot in the cinch Championship as Dundee fought back to draw 2-2 at Ochilview Park.
Calum Ferrie had made a smart save from Dundee’s Zak Rudden before the hosts took the lead on the half-hour.
Simon Murray and Thomas Robson combined for Patrick Jarrett to score his second goal in three games.
Paul McMullan equalised after 52 minutes with a free-kick that floated over Ferrie from distance.
Queen’s Park restored their advantage inside 60 seconds when Robson drilled home after playing a clever one-two with Murray.
But Derick Osei Yaw levelled three minutes from time before home midfielder Dom Thomas received a second yellow card for dissent in the aftermath and was sent off.
