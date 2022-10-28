28 October 2022

Queen’s Park denied top spot after Dundee fight back for point

By NewsChain Sport
28 October 2022

Queen’s Park missed out on top spot in the cinch Championship as Dundee fought back to draw 2-2 at Ochilview Park.

Calum Ferrie had made a smart save from Dundee’s Zak Rudden before the hosts took the lead on the half-hour.

Simon Murray and Thomas Robson combined for Patrick Jarrett to score his second goal in three games.

Paul McMullan equalised after 52 minutes with a free-kick that floated over Ferrie from distance.

Queen’s Park restored their advantage inside 60 seconds when Robson drilled home after playing a clever one-two with Murray.

But Derick Osei Yaw levelled three minutes from time before home midfielder Dom Thomas received a second yellow card for dissent in the aftermath and was sent off.

