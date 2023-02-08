Raith reached the final (Mike Egerton/PA)
08 February 2023

Raith beat Dundee on penalties to reach Challenge Cup final

By NewsChain Sport
08 February 2023

Raith reached the ALBA Challenge Cup final after hitting back from 2-0 down to beat Dundee 4-3 on penalties.

Zach Robinson missed the crucial spot kick as Raith set up a final with Hamilton next month.

Lyall Cameron’s double put Dundee 2-0 up in the first half but William Akio and Sam Stanton levelled to force the game to penalties.

Aidan Connolly missed for Raith before Barry Maguire and Robinson failed to convert to send Rovers through.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news

Newborn baby rescued after mother gives birth while buried in quake debris

world news

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

world news