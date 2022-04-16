16 April 2022

Raith Rovers boost play-off hopes with late win at Partick Thistle

By NewsChain Sport
16 April 2022

Matej Poplatnik’s 90th-minute strike helped Raith Rovers secure a 1-0 victory at play-off rivals Partick Thistle.

Rovers moved three points behind their fourth-placed opponents with their first win in five Championship games.

The home side almost opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Ciaran McKenna’s deflected effort fell into the grateful grasp of goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

MacDonald was on hand again three minutes before the break to deny Brian Graham with a wonderful save.

Rovers began to pressure the home side and Reghan Tumilty forced a great save from Jamie Sneddon.

The visitors left it late to grab the winner and it came when Poplatnik emphatically finished Kevin Holt’s cut-back cross.

