Raith Rovers frustrated by Ayr in goalless draw

Kyle Benedictus
Kyle Benedictus (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:11pm, Tue 09 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Second-placed Raith Rovers had to settle for a point after playing out a goalless draw with Ayr in the Scottish Championship.

Ayr came close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute but were thwarted by Kyle Benedictus as he made a vital challenge inside the box after Cammy Smith had crossed for Michael Moffat.

Rovers forced visiting goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo into action twice in the early stages of the second half, as Reghan Tumilty and substitute Gozie Ugwu created chances to break the deadlock.

Benedictus came to the hosts’ rescue again in the 79th minute as Ayr were unable to make the most of a good opportunity.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Raith

PA