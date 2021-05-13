Rangers ask fans not to gather in large numbers to celebrate Premiership triumph

Rangers have asked fans to follow government guidelines and celebrate within their own community when their team collects the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Police Scotland warned on Monday that supporters must not gather in groups of more than six at Ibrox or elsewhere on Saturday, after the Union Bears fan group announced plans to march from the stadium to George Square in Glasgow city centre.

Rangers will lift the trophy after facing Aberdeen in their final league game of the season, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

A club statement read: “This Saturday will be a historic day in the illustrious history of our 150-year-old institution.

“It’s been a long journey over the past 10 years and we would not have achieved ‘55’ without the loyalty and support of you, our fanbase.

“You have followed us through the darkest of times, and have stood firm, in anticipation of the club lifting the league trophy for a world record 55th time.

“It’s a day to enjoy and to celebrate the achievements of our club, and the title win by Steven Gerrard and his team.

“However, we are cognisant that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over and that the virus is still live. It hasn’t gone away.

“Please celebrate this historic day for our club in a safe and sensible manner, respecting public safety – adhering to the current government guidelines and restrictions which are still in place.

“In particular, please be mindful of the government guidelines regarding gathering in large numbers. If possible, please celebrate within your own community.

“Once again, we thank you for your unrivalled support, and look forward to welcoming you back to our stadium to create the famous Ibrox atmosphere, once restrictions permit.”

The Scottish Government previously criticised Rangers’ response after thousands of fans gathered outside Ibrox and in George Square on the weekend they clinched the title in early March.

The government raised doubts about Rangers’ next game at Celtic going ahead on March 21 and it only got approval late in the week after both clubs pleaded with their supporters to follow lockdown rules.

On Wednesday, Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf urged supporters not to gather.

He wrote on Twitter: “Understand what an important season it has been for @RangersFC but I am urging fans not to gather during the trophy presentation on Saturday.

“I have had constructive engagement with RFC, @policescotland & @GlasgowCC – we’re all urging fans not to gather, virus has not gone away.”