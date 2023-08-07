Rangers could face PSV again in Champions League play-off

Rangers will face PSV Eindhoven or Sturm Graz if they progress to the Champions League play-offs.

The Ibrox side were seeded in the draw but must first get past Swiss side Servette, who visit Ibrox on Wednesday in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

The Gers beat PSV 3-2 on aggregate at the same stage last year to reach the group stage, with Antonio Colak grabbing the winner when he netted the only goal of the second leg in the Netherlands.

Sturm Graz have included former Motherwell wing-back Max Johnston in their European squad, although he has only featured for the second team since his recent move.

Rangers would be at home in the first leg of the play-offs, which take place in the final two weeks of August.

Rangers will also be involved in the draw for the Europa League play-offs, which they will drop into if they lose to Servette.

Aberdeen are also in the draw and their 15 potential opponents including Swiss side Lugano and teams who are in third-round action over the next two weeks.

Aston Villa enter the Europa Conference League qualifying stage and they could potentially be drawn against Hibernian, the previous club of captain John McGinn.

Villa will be one of the four seeded options in the same section of the draw as Hibs, who first need to beat Swiss side Luzern. Villa could potentially face the likes of Lech Poznan or Arouca of Portugal, but they will not find out their definite opponents until after the third round.

Hibs could also be in line to face the likes of AZ Alkmaar, Slavia Prague and Olympiacos.

Hearts might have a reunion with last season’s runners-up, Fiorentina, if they get past Rosenborg.

The Italians, who beat Hearts home and away in the group stage last year, are the only seeded side in the grouping who join in the play-off round. Other names in the frame for Hearts include Club Brugge and Partizan Belgrade.

Derry City are also in the draw but must get past Tobol Kostanay of Kazakhstan first.