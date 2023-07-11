Rangers defender Leon King ruled out for ‘significant period’ with ankle injury
Rangers defender Leon King could miss the start of next season after suffering an ankle injury in training.
The club have announced the 19-year-old will be sidelined for a “significant period of time” after sustaining a blow during a pre-season camp in Germany.
Rangers begin their cinch Premiership campaign away at Kilmarnock on August 5.
A club statement read: “Rangers FC can confirm defender Leon King suffered a contact injury to his ankle at the club’s pre-season training camp in Germany on Monday which will rule him out for a significant period of time.
“Leon is being looked after by the club’s medical staff and a further update will follow in due course. Everyone at the club wishes Leon a speedy recovery.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox