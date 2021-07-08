Rangers to host Real Madrid in friendly later this month

Rangers will face Real Madrid at Ibrox in a friendly ( (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:00pm, Thu 08 Jul 2021
Rangers will host Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly.

The 13-times European champions will visit Ibrox on July 25, six days before Rangers open their title defence against Livingston.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will also serve as preparation for Rangers’ Champions League qualifying campaign, which begins on August 3-4.

Real have visited Ibrox once before, in the 1963-64 European Cup, beating Rangers 1-0 courtesy of a late Ferenc Puskas goal before a 6-0 home win in Spain.

