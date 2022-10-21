21 October 2022

Rayan Ait-Nouri gives Steve Davis another option when Wolves take on Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
21 October 2022

Rayan Ait-Nouri should return for Wolves to face Leicester after shrugging off illness.

Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) all remain out.

Caretaker boss Steve Davis will remain in charge after the club gave him the reins until the new year following Michael Beale’s decision to stay at QPR.

James Maddison will return for Leicester’s trip to Molineux after suspension.

The midfielder missed Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leeds but is now available for boss Brendan Rodgers, while Marc Albrighton (illness) could return.

Jonny Evans may be available after a calf injury but Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Caglar Soyuncu (knee) are out.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Hodge, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson loyalists call for his return as Truss tenure at No 10 comes to abrupt end

news

Chaos continues! Now Home Secretary Suella Braverman is gone as Home Secretary

news

Meghan Markle reveals how she and Harry felt after the Queen’s death

news