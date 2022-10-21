Rayan Ait-Nouri gives Steve Davis another option when Wolves take on Leicester
Rayan Ait-Nouri should return for Wolves to face Leicester after shrugging off illness.
Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) all remain out.
Caretaker boss Steve Davis will remain in charge after the club gave him the reins until the new year following Michael Beale’s decision to stay at QPR.
James Maddison will return for Leicester’s trip to Molineux after suspension.
The midfielder missed Thursday’s 2-0 win over Leeds but is now available for boss Brendan Rodgers, while Marc Albrighton (illness) could return.
Jonny Evans may be available after a calf injury but Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Caglar Soyuncu (knee) are out.
Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Mosquera, Gomes, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, B Traore, Podence, Hodge, Nunes, Moutinho, Guedes, Ronan, Campbell, A Traore, Costa, Hwang.
Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Amartey, Justin, Thomas, Castagne, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Iheanacho, Perez.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox