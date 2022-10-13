13 October 2022

Reading set to be without Sam Hutchinson for West Brom clash

By NewsChain Sport
13 October 2022

Reading are set to be without defender Sam Hutchinson for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with managerless West Brom.

Hutchinson limped off with a hamstring injury during last Friday’s 2-1 loss at QPR and could be sidelined for around a month.

Royals boss Paul Ince already has defensive selection issues as Naby Sarr (calf) is unlikely to play until December, while fellow centre-backs Liam Moore (knee) and Scott Dann (hamstring) remain long-term absentees.

Shane Long (illness), Femi Azeez (hamstring) and Baba Rahman (hamstring) will be assessed.

West Brom will have Richard Beale in interim charge at the Madejski Stadium following the departure of Steve Bruce.

The Baggies will assess Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante after they each suffered knocks during Bruce’s final game in charge, last weekend’s goalless draw with Luton.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jayson Molumby, John Swift and Karlan Grant are pushing for recalls after being dropped to the bench for the meeting with the Hatters.

Defenders Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (knee) and striker Daryl Dike (thigh) are not expected to return.

