Red card was crucial, admits Mark Robins after Coventry comeback

Mark Robins admitted Coventry City’s 2-2 comeback draw over “brilliant” Bournemouth was down to Jefferson Lerma’s red card.

Colombia international Lerma was sent off in the 68th minute after a last-man tackle on Matt Godden.

Godden pulled one back, after Jaidon Anthony and Philip Billing had the Cherries cruising, before Todd Kane’s 95th-minute equaliser stunned the hosts.

Sky Blues boss Robins said: “I thought it was a good game. They are brilliant and you have to be really careful.

“The sending-off was a turning point. When it happened it just made things a little clearer in terms of how we could attack them and get back into the game.

“Matty’s goal gave us a little bit of impetus and belief.

“We know they are a really top team so to get back into the game regardless of the circumstances is really impressive – to keep believing to the 95th minute is credit to them.

“(Against) 11 men it would have been difficult to get back into the game.”

The Cherries had been on course to return to the top of the Championship after two winless games.

With Storm Arwen making conditions difficult, Anthony’s cross was blown directly into the goal before he then turned provider as his delivery was toed in by Billing in the 66th minute.

But two minutes later Lerma was given his marching orders when a poor touch left him to scythe down Godden and see red.

The Sky Blues set up a frantic finale when Godden reacted quickest with a strong finish in a congested penalty area after Liam Kelly’s cross was not dealt with.

Kane then sent the travelling fans into raptures by chipping over keeper Mark Travers from the right side of the area.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was impressed with his side’s performance before the 22 minutes of chaos.

He said: “The red card definitely changes the game. There isn’t much I can say apart from how devastated I am for the team because for 70 minutes we were in control.

“With 11 men we dominated the game in every aspect of our play and then the sending-off changes it a lot and we haven’t managed to hold on.

“I’m gutted for the players. Football has a habit of kicking you in the bits where you don’t want it and today that happened for us.

“If we were sitting here with us having 11 men we would be marvelling at how well the team did.

“It will be difficult to get the lads back but we are hurting. There isn’t much I can say to the team other than telling them to relax and not dwell on it tomorrow.”