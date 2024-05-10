10 May 2024

Ref cam footage shows Jarred Gillett turning down Crystal Palace penalty

By NewsChain Sport
10 May 2024

Footage from the ‘ref cam’ worn by Jarred Gillett during Monday’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been released.

The clips published on the league’s website include the pre-match handshakes and the coin toss, plus Gillett’s decision to turn down a first-half Palace penalty claim.

The Australian can be heard saying he felt Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell ran into United defender Jonny Evans before going to ground.

VAR Tony Harrington quickly backs up Gillett’s on-field decision.

Palace ultimately ran out 4-0 winners at Selhurst Park.

The camera had been permitted on a one-off basis by the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, with the footage to form part of a programme to be broadcast later in the year on the demands facing referees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news