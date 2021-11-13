13 November 2021

Rhys Browne earns Wealdstone victory over Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
13 November 2021

Rhys Browne’s 77th-minute goal gave Wealdstone victory over rivals Barnet in the National League.

The substitute tapped into an empty net after a dummy from Josh Umerah to give the hosts a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale.

The clubs, separated by less than eight miles, created little before the break in a contest watched by 2,662.

Barnet goalkeeper Aston Oxborough did well to prevent Jamie Mascoll’s deflected free-kick from beating him in the 24th minute, before Ephron Mason-Clark was just wide with a dinked effort at the other end soon after.

The game appeared to be drifting towards deadlock, until 25-year-old Browne made the decisive breakthrough.

