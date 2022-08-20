Rhys Browne’s third goal of season earns Wealdstone three points against Halifax
Wealdstone continued their impressive start to the National League season with a 1-0 home win over goal-shy Halifax.
Rhys Browne slotted home Max Kretzschmar’s pass five minutes before half-time, his third goal of the season, as Wealdstone climbed to second in the table.
Kretzschmar had earlier fired over after being freed by Dominic Hutchinson.
Halifax have yet to score this season and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from four games.
