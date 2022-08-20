20 August 2022

Rhys Browne’s third goal of season earns Wealdstone three points against Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
20 August 2022

Wealdstone continued their impressive start to the National League season with a 1-0 home win over goal-shy Halifax.

Rhys Browne slotted home Max Kretzschmar’s pass five minutes before half-time, his third goal of the season, as Wealdstone climbed to second in the table.

Kretzschmar had earlier fired over after being freed by Dominic Hutchinson.

Halifax have yet to score this season and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with one point from four games.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sir Alex Ferguson tells Ryan Giggs trial he never saw him lose his temper or be aggressive

world news

Boys catching up to girls for A and A* grades this year

news

Woman accusing footballer Benjamin Mendy of sexual assault says it was ‘pointless’ screaming

world news