Rhys Williams returns to Liverpool after Swansea loan spell

Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea by parent club Liverpool.

The 20-year-old defender joined Swansea at the end of August and made seven appearances, four of them starts.

“Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Rhys for his contribution during his brief time at the club, and wish him every success in his future career,” the Sky Bet Championship club said on their website.

Williams, an England Under-21 international, made his Liverpool debut in September 2020 and played 19 times for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season.

