Rob Edwards hoping to keep promotion-chasing Rovers squad intact this month

Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is hoping to keep hold of his prized assets during the January transfer window after seeing his League Two pacesetters go further clear at the top of the table.

Second-half goals from Josh March and Jamille Matt earned a 2-0 win over Stevenage and moved Rovers seven points clear of second-placed Northampton, who were heavily beaten at Swindon.

Rovers’ success this season will undoubtedly have attracted the attention of clubs from higher divisions, but Edwards – whilst remaining realistic – is keeping his fingers crossed he can keep his in-form squad largely intact this month.

He said: “We want to keep everyone together.

“We have a great group of players and people and we want to keep them together because we want to achieve something.

“We’re also realistic, but we are proactive, so we’re ready to react if needed. We want to keep the group together.”

Rovers, who are now 10 league games unbeaten, look increasingly likely to be playing in League One next season but they had to work hard to find the breakthrough against a Stevenage side battling to stay in the Football League.

It took the hosts until the 57th minute for March to separate the teams and Rovers would have been relieved to add a second goal soon after through Matt.

Edwards said: “Stevenage caused one or two problems, but we did well to keep the ball out of the net in the first half.

“We had a good solid base at the break, but in the second half we were much cohesive and deserved the result and a clean sheet – so that’s a good day, we were rusty after three weeks off and Stevenage are organised and difficult to breakdown.”

Edwards also lauded March’s impact as he took his opportunity in the absence of Covid-hit top scorer Matty Stevens.

“I’m pleased for Josh March, he had Covid early on and he’s found it difficult with our front two in such good form,” the Rovers boss said.

“It was stop-start for him through no fault of his own through injuries and illness and he’s always the hardest working player.

“It was a fantastic goal as he came short for the ball and bounce it one-two with Kane Wilson and then Kane’s first-time cross was brilliant and Marchey (March) set it and span and got in the box and it was a brilliant header.”

Stevenage had chances to take the lead in the first half through Chris Lines and Terence Vancooten, who should have done much better with a free header, but they could not take advantage to leave boss Paul Tisdale still searching for his first win in charge.

Nevertheless, Tisdale took the positives from the defeat.

He said: “We’ve progressed, we’ve definitely progressed and I’ve seen lots of improvement.

“But we know that against the best teams we have to optimise our opportunities and we didn’t.

“I’m disappointed we conceded two goals.

“I’ve told the players in the dressing room not to talk down what we’ve done.

“But losing 2-0 I’m disappointed, of course I am. We have to believe it’s going to happen for us soon.”

And Tisdale expects to see activity during the transfer window, adding: “I will be very disappointed if we don’t add to our squad soon. We’ve got the backing of the owner Mr Wallace.”