Rob Harker earns FC Halifax a narrow win against Boreham Wood
Rob Harker scored the only goal of the game as FC Halifax returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory against Boreham Wood.
The result sees the Shaymen move up to 14th in the National League, while the visitors drop to 10th.
Halifax came close to an opener when Luke Summerfield was denied by Nathan Ashmore, and the Boreham Wood goalkeeper was called into action again to deny Angelo Cappello.
The visitors had the chance to take the lead six minutes after the break when a corner was flicked towards goal by Will Evans but Summerfield blocked the shot.
Harker smashed an effort off a post at the other end, but the striker did net the only goal of the game in the 59th minute when Ashmore spilled Harvey Gilmour’s shot and he was alert to tap home.
