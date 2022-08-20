20 August 2022

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds see Wrexham hammer Maidstone

By NewsChain Sport
20 August 2022

Wrexham turned on the style in front of Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds to thrash Maidstone 5-0.

Paul Mullin scored his first hat-trick for the club in front of nearly 10,000 fans at the Racecourse Ground.

The former Cambridge striker headed the Dragons into a ninth-minute lead having already struck the crossbar.

Ollie Palmer saw his effort ruled out for offside, but Jordan Davies doubled Wrexham’s advantage after 39 minutes with a superb volley.

Maidstone fell further behind when Dominic Odusanya put through his own goal in first-half stoppage time.

Mullin grabbed his second from the penalty spot just after the hour mark, and completed the rout eight minutes from time.

