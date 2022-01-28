28 January 2022

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

28 January 2022

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship.

The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December.

Morton took the lead 25 minutes in when Gozie Ugwu capitalised on a mistake from Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, stabbing home from close range.

A foul on Sam Stanton in the 41st minute saw Raith awarded a penalty which Jamie Gullan smashed in to level the scores.

Reghan Tumilty doubled the lead for Rovers at the end of the first half after winning the ball just outside the box and striking low into the bottom corner.

Morton earned their point in the 75th minute when Lewis Strapp’s cross found substitute Muirhead in the box and he nodded the ball down into the bottom corner.

