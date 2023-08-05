05 August 2023

Rochdale start National League campaign with defeat to Ebbsfleet

05 August 2023

Rochdale’s first league match outside the English Football League for 102 years ended in an unceremonious 1-0 home defeat to Ebbsfleet.

Luke O’Neill’s brilliant strike in the first half was enough for Fleet to take the points in the National League opener at Spotland.

The full-back met Toby Edser’s corner with an audacious near-post flick that sailed into the far corner.

Rochdale almost got back into it as Kairo Mitchell thundered an effort against the crossbar, but Ebbsfleet also hit the woodwork at the death through Billy Clifford.

