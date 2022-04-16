Rochdale suffer George Broadbent blow ahead of Hartlepool fixture

Rochdale were hit with the news that George Broadbent should miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury as they began preparing for Monday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Hartlepool.

The on-loan Sheffield United loanee was a surprise absentee from the team who lost 1-0 at Stevenage on Good Friday and Dale boss Robbie Stockdale revealed after the match that the 21-year-old had pulled his hamstring and will likely miss the run-in. His fellow midfielder Liam Kelly also sat it out after flagging an injury and then failing a fitness test at the Lamex Stadium, so Stockdale has issues in that area of the park.

Forward Josh Andrews will push to start after making his return to the side as a second-half substitute following a bout of illness.

Defender Max Taylor (ankle) is back in training but was not fit enough to be included in the squad at Boro, while midfielder James Ball (groin) and forward Tahvon Campbell (broken foot) remain long-term absentees.

Hartlepool’s decision to rest Nicky Featherstone for consecutive matches has not delivered good results and the skipper could be recalled at the Crown Oil Arena.

On-loan Burton midfielder Bryn Morris stood in for Featherstone in both the 1-1 draw with leaders Forest Green and Friday’s 1-0 home defeat by Port Vale, but Pools manager Graeme Lee might just let his captain take more time to fully recover from an ankle problem with his side comfortable in mid-table.

Rotherham loanee Jake Hull completed 90 minutes in the heart of defence against the Valiants having previously been absent since early March and the 20-year-old could be handed another chance to prove himself at Dale.

Striker Joe Grey dropped out of the squad against Vale after a cameo appearance against Forest Green so could present an alternative attacking option, and midfielder Luke Molyneux could expect more minutes after emerging from the bench late on Friday following a shin injury.