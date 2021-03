On 3rd October 1993, Romario scored one of his best goals in his time at Barcelona. We look back on one of the finest goals LaLiga has ever seen, created by the Danish and Brazilian greats against Osasuna at El Sadar. There was nothing that Osasuna keeper Unanua could do to stop the Brazilian's lob. His goal put the score at 0-2 in a game which ended a close 2-3. Check out this blast from the past.