13 October 2022

Rosaire Longelo could return for Accrington against Derby

By NewsChain Sport
13 October 2022

Rosaire Longelo could be in contention for Accrington when they face Derby.

The midfielder has been sidelined with injury but assistant manager Jimmy Bell confirmed he has been back in training and could feature against the Rams.

Striker Touray Sisay could also be involved following his return to training.

Fellow forward Matt Lowe is expected to be sidelined for a few months following a hip operation.

Derby will be without James Collins for their trip to Lancashire.

The forward will be absent for their next three fixtures after receiving a straight red card in last weekend’s loss to Port Vale.

Louie Sibley could feature after shaking off an ankle knock and played the final 10 minutes of the Vale clash.

Forward David McGoldrick (thigh) and goalkeeper Joseph Anang (arm) are still sidelined.

