19 August 2022

Ross County boss Malky Mackay looking for winning formula against Kilmarnock

By NewsChain Sport
19 August 2022

Ross County boss Malky Mackay will look to come up with a winning formula for the visit of Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Staggies have lost their first three cinch Premiership games and will again be without defender Connor Randall who has a fractured bone in his leg.

Winger William Akio remains on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Kilmarnock will be without Jordan Jones (thigh) and Jeriel Dorsett (knee), who have both had scans on injuries.

Blair Alston and Chris Stokes have had a week of training following injury lay-offs.

Scott Robinson (heel) and Zach Hemmings (groin) remain on the sidelines.

