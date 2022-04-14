14 April 2022

Ross Sykes in contention for Accrington comeback against Burton

By NewsChain Sport
14 April 2022

Accrington will welcome defender Ross Sykes back for the visit of Burton in League One.

Sykes has completed a two-match ban after seeing red in the 4-4 draw with Cheltenham at the start of the month.

Joe Pritchard, Liam Coyle and Korede Adedoyin will all be pushing for a start after impressing off the bench in last week’s 2-1 win at Fleetwood which ended a run of five without a win.

Harry Pell remains a doubt after a foot injury.

Burton have no new injury concerns ahead of the trip.

Conor Shaughnessy will again be missing as he serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Jonny Smith is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are without a goal in their last four games, but at least showed encouraging signs in holding top-four sides Wigan and Plymouth to goalless draws in their last two outings.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

news

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for more than £30bn

world news

Rwanda to take asylum seekers from UK for processing under Government plans

world news