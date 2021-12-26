Rotherham boss Paul Warne disappointed after defeat but already looking ahead

Paul Warne felt it was a wasted opportunity after his Rotherham side failed to extend their points total at the top of table with a 1-0 defeat at Accrington

The Millers remain two points ahead of Wigan, who now have two games in hand, and the loss ended their club-record 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Stanley’s longest serving player Sean McConville scored with winner with an acrobatic scissor kick in the 75th minute to celebrate John Coleman and Jimmy Bell’s 20-year anniversary at Stanley over two spells in style.

Rotherham boss Warne said: “The performance wasn’t shabby, it was always going to be a competitive game, we have a target on our backs with being top of the league, and it was a good occasion for them with the management team celebrating 20 years in charge and you have to show respect for that.

“The first half we were really good, it was really open but we did not take our chances, had a couple cleared off the line, but they started the second half better, they were better than us, and we are disappointed with the goal.

“I felt we did enough to win the game but it wasn’t our day. We didn’t get that crucial first goal and they did and it became a frustrating afternoon. The lads make mistakes, they are not robots and we need to pick ourselves up but the games come thick and fast over Christmas.

“It does feel like a wasted opportunity, we were healthy and fit with no Covid in the camp, but I am proud of the lads for the run we have been on and we need to go on another one now.”

Stanley are 10th in the league and looking up and manager Coleman said: “I didn’t really want all the fuss about the anniversary but it is always nice to mark a milestone.

“That performance probably epitomised what me and Jimmy have brought to the club over our 20 years, the spirit, the fight, the determination and skill as well.“You can’t ask for any more effort. From 1-11 and the subs they gave their all and it was a stunning finish from Sean.

“It was fitting that our longest serving player scored the goal to win the game.

“We will bask in the glory tonight as it’s always nice to win at Christmas and it is a scalp for us – it’s the first time we have beaten a team above us – but we have still a lot of hard work to come. It’s just another three points. Whatever happens, we will always give our best and that’s what we have tried to do throughout our 20 years here.”