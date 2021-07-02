Ryan Burke joins Mansfield on one-year deal

Ryan Burke joins the One Call Stadium on a one-year deal (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:53pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Mansfield have announced the signing of Ryan Burke on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old joins from Birmingham where he made his Football League debut as a second-half substitute against Stoke in July 2020.

Stags boss Nigel Clough told the club website: “We needed someone to push Stephen McLaughlin, who will probably start out as our first choice left-back.

“We’ve seen Ryan play in Birmingham’s Under-23s several times last season and were impressed.”

