Ryan Burke joins Mansfield on one-year deal
15:53pm, Fri 02 Jul 2021
Mansfield have announced the signing of Ryan Burke on a one-year deal.
The 20-year-old joins from Birmingham where he made his Football League debut as a second-half substitute against Stoke in July 2020.
Stags boss Nigel Clough told the club website: “We needed someone to push Stephen McLaughlin, who will probably start out as our first choice left-back.
“We’ve seen Ryan play in Birmingham’s Under-23s several times last season and were impressed.”