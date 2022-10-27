Ryan Inniss starts ban as Charlton host Ipswich
Charlton will be without suspended defender Ryan Inniss for their home game against Ipswich.
Centre-half Inniss was sent off for two bookable offences in Tuesday night’s home defeat to MK Dons, earning his second red card of the season.
Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor (hip) has missed the last two matches and will be assessed.
Teenage striker Miles Leaburn and forward Diallang Jaiyesimi are both still out due to respective ankle injuries.
Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans will miss out after sustaining a knee injury in last Friday’s home win against Derby.
Evans, who missed the midweek win at Port Vale, will be sidelined for several weeks after damaging a medial ligament, but does not need surgery.
Captain Sam Morsy is back in contention after a one-game ban and defender Kane Vincent-Young could also return after recovering from a calf strain.
Sone Aluko (knee), Greg Leigh (leg fracture) and Gassan Ahadme (foot) are all still unavailable.
