Ryan Jack out of Scotland’s opening World Cup qualifiers with calf injury
18:16pm, Mon 22 Mar 2021
Ryan Jack has withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of the opening World Cup qualifiers.
The Rangers midfielder has not played for a month because of a calf problem and pulled out on Monday evening after the squad’s first training session.
There were no other injury concerns ahead of Thursday’s clash against Austria at Hampden.
Coach Steven Reid said: “We had a small group to train with, got most of the players out on the pitch for a really light session. A few players did a bit extra.”