Ryan Lowe not panicking after Charlton end Plymouth’s unbeaten run

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe remained calm as a 2-0 win for Charlton inflicted a first defeat in 16 games for his side.

Victory for the south London outfit at the Valley made it an unhappy afternoon for the league leaders, who still remain top – but have played one more game than second placed Rotherham.

Argyle were second best throughout the contest and, while Lowe was displeased with the result, he was philosophical with the outcome.

He said: “Overall we’ve been fantastic for the last 16 games, with the run of no losses. We’re really pleased with that, and it’s a reset button.

“It’s how you react to it, we’ve got an important game to look forward to on Tuesday and we’ll go again. It’s been a fantastic ride so far.

“They’re disappointed but I’ve just lifted them up and said don’t worry too much, because you can’t win every game.

“Sometimes these things are a blessing in disguise, we’ve got a loss today – and that’s fine in my eyes.

“Not that we want to get beaten, but not for the lack of trying. We didn’t have the cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.”

An attendance of 26,090 saw Charlton deservedly run out winners against a disappointing Plymouth side.

The hosts almost went ahead after seven minutes, when George Dobson pounced on sloppy defensive work, only to pull his shot off target.

They suffered a blow 10 minutes after the restart, when captain Jason Pearce was forced off the field with injury.

However, Charlton got the breakthrough their play merited on the hour mark, when a Ben Purrington strike went under keeper Michael Cooper.

Conor Washington netted six minutes from time, to further enhance the prospects of Johnnie Jackson being awarded the role full time.

The caretaker manager has earned 10 points from a possible fifteen, remaining unbeaten in that run, and Jackson believes his current side can improve further.

He said: “We have quality in that dressing room, it is my job to coax it out of them and set them up right.

“The main thing is to get the work rate and endeavour out of them and they are doing it to a man – how they are pressing, running and working. They are doing it as a team.

“I am just trying to do the best in my job. I believe in myself and I am getting the best out of the team.

“Plymouth are unbeaten since the opening day I believe.

“So for us to win with a clean sheet and play the way we did like that I think the boys should take a lot of belief from that, that we can compete with anyone in the league.”