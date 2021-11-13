Ryan Lowe: Plymouth will not get carried away despite going top of League One

Ryan Lowe will not get carried away despite his Plymouth side hitting the top of the League One table after a 4-1 victory at Accrington

The win extended their unbeaten league run to 16 games and marked the milestone of Lowe’s 100th league game in charge of the Pilgrims.

He said: “It’s always nice to be top of the league but we won’t get carried away.

“We needed to be more calm and collected in possession and when we are, we’re a match for anyone.”

Plymouth took the lead after 23 minutes through an Ethan Hamilton own goal and doubled their advantage just before the break as Jordan Houghton squeezed the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Tommy Leigh stroked home Harry Pell’s cross five minutes into the second half to reduce the deficit but a spectacular 25-yard wonder strike from Ryan Broom after 63 minutes and Ryan Hardie’s close-range header 14 minutes from time added the gloss.

Lowe added: “It was a fantastic performance.

“To come to Accrington, there are no easy games, but we had a game plan, we stuck to it and that’s what’s expected of this group.

“There were some great goals, especially Broomy’s. We want him to do that a lot more and then his was a nice little dink for Ryan (Hardie) who is in the right place.

“Goals from two yards out are the best ones.

“The way we play, the way we go about our business, is always good and we are always a threat although we’re disappointed with their goal – it was a sloppy moment you don’t want to have.”

John Coleman kept his Accrington players in the dressing room for 45 minutes after the game but admitted it was hard to be harsh on them.

He said: “It was more of a discussion. It was a smashing game of two teams playing good football but we have to find a way to defend better.

“Was it a 4-1? I didn’t think so but that’s the fact. We had 18 shots on goal to their nine but they had seven on target and we had two.

“We need to be more clinical. We gifted them the first goal and then the goal before half-time was a big blow.

“We came out all guns blazing after, scored and put them on the back foot but then a moment of brilliance, Ryan Broom’s was a very good goal and he was a thorn in our side all game.

“We rolled our sleeves up and put them back on the rack and made great chances but then they have gone up, we haven’t cleared the ball and it’s a simple header for their lad.

“You can see why they are top of the league. They’re are a good side but I think we matched them in every department except putting the ball in the back of the net.”