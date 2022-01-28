Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston
Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension.
Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury.
Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his fitness after a four-month absence with a groin problem.
Sebastian Soto could make his Livingston debut at Easter Road.
The 21-year-old United States forward signed on loan from Norwich earlier in the week.
Craig Sibbald and James Penrice are back in training following their respective injuries.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox