Salford full-back Tylor Golden extends loan at Notts County

Tylor Golden in action for Salford
Tylor Golden in action for Salford (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:18pm, Wed 24 Mar 2021
Salford full-back Tylor Golden’s loan at National League side Notts County has been extended by a month until April 27.

The 21-year-old headed to Meadow Lane on an initial one-month deal in February but has made just one appearance after picking up an ankle injury on his debut.

Golden, who has made 11 appearances for Salford’s senior team, is now nearing a return to fitness and will be afforded more time to make an impact with the Magpies as a result of the loan extension.

