Sam Hoskins back from suspension for Northampton
Northampton welcome leading scorer Sam Hoskins back from suspension for the visit of Tranmere.
Hoskins served a one-match ban in the impressive win at Bradford a fortnight ago but returns to the fray and should go straight back into the side.
Boss Jon Brady said he has put the two-week break to good use with plenty of players well rested, with Josh Eppiah and Louis Appere back in training.
Tyler Magloire (hamstring) is edging closer to a return but Ali Koiki is still out.
Tranmere return to action for the first time in 11 days.
Rovers have not played since losing in the Papa John’s Trophy on November 22 as they had last weekend off due to being knocked out of the FA Cup.
Jordan Turnbull is available for league action having been suspended for the defeat to AFC Wimbledon last time out.
Luke Robinson, Joel Mumbongo and Charlie Jolley are expected to miss out again as Rovers search for a first win in any competition since October 18.
