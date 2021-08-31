Sam Morsy becomes Ipswich’s 19th signing of the summer transfer window

Sam Morsy has left Boro (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:03pm, Tue 31 Aug 2021
Sam Morsy has become Ipswich’s 19th summer signing.

The Tractor Boys have secured the 29-year-old midfielder on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough.

Morsy is reunited with Ipswich boss Paul Cook, who was his manager at Chesterfield and Wigan.

Cook told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. My relationship with Samy is there for everyone to see dating back to when we were at Chesterfield together.

“Samy, again, has been a long-term target. He’s someone that we have had to be patient with and wait to bring in similarly to Bersant Celina. They were both long-term targets and we’re absolutely delighted to have them both at the club.

“I can only thank Mark Ashton and the owners for their continued backing for bringing in a strong character and a good player like Samy Morsy.”

