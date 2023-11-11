11 November 2023

Scott Burgess and Ryan Fallowfield on target as York take points home from Fylde

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2023

York continued their upturn in form with a 2-0 win at Vanarama National League rivals Fylde.

The Minstermen, unbeaten in their last two fixtures after the FA Cup first-round draw at Chester, took an early lead when Scott Burgess volleyed in Ryan Fallowfield’s cross from close range.

Fallowfield then got on the end of a cut-back from Dipo Akinyemi to put City 2-0 up in the 28th minute.

Fylde, who were looking to get out of the relegation zone with a third-straight league win, pushed to get a goal back in the second half.

With nine minutes left, Jon Ustabasi’s header was tipped away off the line by York goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.

