12 August 2022

Scott McKenna a doubt for Forest’s match against West Ham

By NewsChain Sport
12 August 2022

Nottingham Forest have a doubt over Scott McKenna as West Ham visit for their first home Premier League game in 23 years.

Defender McKenna picked up an unspecified injury in training during the week and boss Steve Cooper described him as a “big doubt”.

Omar Richards has a hairline fracture in his leg while Ryan Yates is suffering with a knee injury and both men will miss out.

West Ham can hand a debut to winger Maxwel Cornet, the summer signing from Burnley.

Boss David Moyes will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and striker Michail Antonio, who picked up knocks against Manchester City last weekend.

Defender Craig Dawson could return after a thigh injury.

Nottingham Forest provisional squad: Henderson, Hennessey, Biancone, Jenkinson, Niakhate, Toffolo, McKenna, Worrall, Soh, Bong, Laryea, Cook, Fernandes, Williams, O’Brien, Cafu, Colback, Johnson, Arter, Lingard, Surridge, Awoniyi.

West Ham provisional squad: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Cornet, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Fabianski, Johnson, Ashby, Lanzini, Coventry, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca, Okoflex.

