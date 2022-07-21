21 July 2022

Sebastien Haller completes first stage of treatment for testicular tumour

By NewsChain Sport
21 July 2022

Sebastien Haller says he has completed the first step of his treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Borussia Dortmund’s former West Ham forward complained about feeling unwell following training on Monday and immediate medical examinations detected the tumour.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed on Thursday, a smiling Haller tweeted: “Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!

“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who were exceptional with me.

“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff of the hospital for their support – benevolence.”

Haller added prayer and flexed biceps showing strength emojis to the tweet.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million.

He signed a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.

Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.

Dortmund quote tweeted Haller’s message and said: “Always a smile on his face…get well soon Seb!”

West Ham replied to their former player’s tweet: “We’re all with you, Seb!”, adding a heart emoji.

