Sergio Agüero: 'I think Leo Messi will stay at Barcelona'
21:33pm, Mon 31 May 2021
The Argentinian superstar was presented this Monday as the first new signing for 2021/22 and promises that "I want to show here what I have shown at City." He was joined at the event by president Joan Laporta, the vice president of sport Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany. During his presentation at Barcelona, Sergio Aguero was asked whether his arrival meant that Leo Messi is going to extend his contract stay at Camp Nou.