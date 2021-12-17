17 December 2021

Sergio Reguilon fitness boost as Tottenham return to action against Liverpool

17 December 2021

Tottenham should have Sergio Reguilon available for their first game in a fortnight against Liverpool.

The left-back suffered a hamstring injury against Norwich at the start of the month but has returned to training.

Giovani Lo Celso (knee) is fit again while several of the nine players who tested positive for coronavirus are expected to be involved, though at least two remain in isolation.

Liverpool are awaiting confirmation of positive PCR tests from trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones but it is highly unlikely they will play any part having been left out against Newcastle.

Ibrahima Konate is set to continue in central defence, with Naby Keita’s return from injury on Thursday offering manager Jurgen Klopp another option in midfield.

Forward Roberto Firmino’s substitute appearance after a month out with a hamstring injury means he comes into contention for a starting place while Divock Origi’s knee injury will be assessed.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Austin, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Kelleher, Pitaluga, Williams, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Minamino, Mane.

