11 December 2021

Shane Sutherland nets brace as Championship leaders Inverness hit Morton for six

By NewsChain Sport
11 December 2021

Inverness maintained their one-point lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a thumping 6-1 win at Morton

The visitors went ahead after 15 minutes when Aaron Doran hit the crossbar and the ball went into the net via a touch from goalkeeper Jack Hamilton.

Shane Sutherland tapped home a second in the 33rd minute after Billy Mckay’s shot was saved by Hamilton and Mckay made it three, firing past Hamilton off the post two minutes short of the break.

Gozie Ugwu pulled one back from the penalty spot for the hosts in first-half stoppage-time.

Inverness then put the game to bed after the break.

Reece McAlear drilled the ball home from the edge of the box in the 51st minute before Sutherland grabbed his second on the hour mark.

Lewis Jamieson then wrapped it up when he glided past two defenders and finished expertly in the 78th minute.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky

news

Another political party? Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown

news

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news