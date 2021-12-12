12 December 2021

Sheffield United clash postponed due to coronavirus outbreak at QPR

By NewsChain Sport
12 December 2021

Sheffield United’s Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR at Bramall Lane on Monday has been postponed after the visitors returned a number of positive coronavirus cases.

QPR did not specify the number of players and staff who were affected but said it had left them with “insufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture”.

In accordance with EFL regulations, the circumstances of the postponement will be investigated and a rescheduled date announced in due course.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky

news

Another political party? Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown

news

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news